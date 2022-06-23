Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 32,007 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.06. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

