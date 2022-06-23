Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00399308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013990 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

