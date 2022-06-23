Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 23rd (AEIS, ARAY, ARDX, BNFT, CATO, CCI, CVCO, ENTA, EXAS, FMS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 23rd:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

