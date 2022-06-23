Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.72 -$11.81 million ($1.26) -5.93 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 355.15%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Vasamed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -11.78% -12.31% -6.89% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Vasamed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.