REVV Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $587,499.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

