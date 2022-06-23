rhino investment partners Inc Purchases New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Horizon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 144,374 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $473,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 75,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

