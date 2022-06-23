Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $25.94

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $25.39. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 804 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.51%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

