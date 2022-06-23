RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.25. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 196,213 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.86.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
