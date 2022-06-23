RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.25. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 196,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $251,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

