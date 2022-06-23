Robert W. Baird Analysts Give DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) a $60.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

