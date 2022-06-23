SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,817.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $207,751.77 and $27,817.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

