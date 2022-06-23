Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,033 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.05. 7,218,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average is $205.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,305.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

