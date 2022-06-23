Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $894.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $706.58. 462,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,049,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $732.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $789.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

