Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 104,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

iShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

