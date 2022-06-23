Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

