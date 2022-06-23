Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

