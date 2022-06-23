Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 10,245 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 484.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 27,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,598. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

