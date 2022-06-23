Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 2,898 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.75. 1,735,450 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21.

