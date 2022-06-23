Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

SCHO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 52,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

