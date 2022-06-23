Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 26,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

