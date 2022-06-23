Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

