Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SMG traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,468. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

