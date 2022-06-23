Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 30772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,238.57.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,982,590.80. Also, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total value of C$1,544,568.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,753,191.93. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,883 in the last three months.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

