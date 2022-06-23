Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 30772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,238.57.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
