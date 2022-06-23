Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,819.00

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $23,819.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

