SIBCoin Trading 59.9% Higher This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. SIBCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $24.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.38 or 0.05445529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00265421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00559306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00588368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00077021 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

