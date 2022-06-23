Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Down 11.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 3,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76.

About Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

