Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,987. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.02 and a 200 day moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

