Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Decreased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

