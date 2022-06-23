Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,455. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.