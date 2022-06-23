Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.45. 18,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

