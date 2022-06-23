Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

NYSE MTB traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,960. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

