Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,840 shares of company stock worth $20,113,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $171.20. 97,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,170. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 166.55, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

