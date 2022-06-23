Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden National by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 3,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

