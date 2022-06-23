Societe Generale Boosts Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €36.40

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €35.50 ($37.37) to €36.40 ($38.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.50 ($39.47) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of ACCYY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 145,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,157. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

