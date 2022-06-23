Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 8,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 53.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

