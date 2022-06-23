Spaceswap SHAKE Hits Market Capitalization of $145,869.95 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $192.19 or 0.00913049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $145,869.95 and $19,037.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00077238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

