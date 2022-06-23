SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.8% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.18. 2,841,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

