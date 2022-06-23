SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Holdings Lifted by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 2.22% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 19,255.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $538,000.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $45.19 on Thursday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.