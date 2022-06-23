SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 3.50% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.30. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.