SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

