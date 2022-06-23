SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,667 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 769,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,638,000 after buying an additional 349,794 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,980. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

