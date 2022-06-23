Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

