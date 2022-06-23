Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of SRLP stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $498.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
