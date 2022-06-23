SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

