Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 849,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Starbucks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.