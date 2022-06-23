Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

