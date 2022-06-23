Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 8,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

