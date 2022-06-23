stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

