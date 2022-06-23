stETH (STETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00520933 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014232 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

