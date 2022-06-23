Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

PSHIF traded down 0.05 on Thursday, reaching 0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,215. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of 0.18 and a 1 year high of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.59.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.