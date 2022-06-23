StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

