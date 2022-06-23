StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSC)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.